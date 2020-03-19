DH Latest NewsLatest NewsTechnology

Nokia to launch 8.2 5G, 5.2 and 1.3 on today: Know specifications and price

Mar 19, 2020, 09:20 pm IST
Nokia will launch its latest smartphones on Thursday night. Three smartphones – Nokia 8.2 5G, Nokia 5.3 and Nokia 1.3- will be launched on today.

Nokia’s smartphone launch event is scheduled to take place online at 4:30 pm GMT (Indian time 10 pm). The event will be live streamed on Nokia’s official YouTube channel.

Nokia 8.2 will be the first phone in the company with 5G support. Nokia 8.2 5G is expected to come with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of built-in storage. The smartphone could also house a 32-megapixel pop-up selfie camera, and pack a 3,500mAh battery. Its pricing was leaked to be EUR 459 (Rs 36,000 approx).

Nokia 5.2 will possibly be a budget smartphone with an expected pricing of EUR 169 (Rs 13,200 approx). The smartphone could come with a 6.2-inch LCD display, Snapdragon 632 processor and a 3,500mAh battery.

Nokia 1.3, which will be an entry-level smartphone, is expected to feature a 4,000mAh battery, a MediaTek processor with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of built-in storage.

