Actress Hina Khan suggests ways to cope with Coronavirus : Watch Video

Actress Hina Khan shared a video where she displayed the correct way of using a face mask. The actress has time and again spoken about the Coronavirus outbreak and has, in fact, urged everyone to take care, self-isolate and stay away tucked into their homes. Moreover, she has been constantly sharing updates as to how she has been spending her days and how she has also started working out at home given the gym shutdown.
Well I am not an expert but I had a look at one of the videos released by Professionals.. But I did not share that one and decided to create a video whr I personally am demonstrating same steps and safety measures, so that you all can relate to it and follow the right way on how to wear a basic simple surgical mask.. As a responsible citizen I would also like to convey that this basic mask will not provide you with complete safety from the virus.. while this basic surgical mask may be effective in blocking splashes and large particle droplets but it does not filter or block very small particles in the air that may b transmitted by coughing and sneezing..but sadly majority of the people in our country are using this very basic simple surgical mask..Due to scarcity of masks and lack of awareness people are forced to buy these thin layered disposable masks..This is why I though that I shud atleast help them to wear it the right way.. I wud also like to urge people to opt for N95 respirator masks which seals your nose chin and mouth properly and is a bit more safer thn the basic surgical mask..although it’s not easily available, you may also go for a simple thick layered padded cloth mask, and you can reuse it, if washed properly with antiseptic and warm water, and if properly ironed.. I also agree to the fact that no matter how efficient a respirator is, it wont eliminate the exposure entirely? since this virus progressively crawls through the bronchial tubes and affects our lungs, we have to take precautions by washing hands and wear masks when you step out.
Hina Khan was last seen in Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked that received a warm welcome at the box office. Hacked is directed by Vikram Bhatt and is set to hit the big screens on February 7, 2020. In the film, Khan was featured alongside Rohan Shah. The plot revolves around a boy’s love for an older girl and how it turns into an obsession. As per Box Office reports are concerned, the film did moderately well at the box office.
