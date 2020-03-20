Actress Hina Khan suggests ways to cope with Coronavirus : Watch Video

Actress Hina Khan shared a video where she displayed the correct way of using a face mask. The actress has time and again spoken about the Coronavirus outbreak and has, in fact, urged everyone to take care, self-isolate and stay away tucked into their homes. Moreover, she has been constantly sharing updates as to how she has been spending her days and how she has also started working out at home given the gym shutdown.

Hina Khan was last seen in Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked that received a warm welcome at the box office. Hacked is directed by Vikram Bhatt and is set to hit the big screens on February 7, 2020. In the film, Khan was featured alongside Rohan Shah. The plot revolves around a boy’s love for an older girl and how it turns into an obsession. As per Box Office reports are concerned, the film did moderately well at the box office.