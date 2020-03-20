South Indian actress Amala Paul ties knot with singer: See wedding pictures

According to reports, South Indian actress Amala Paul has tied knot with her longtime boyfriend. It has been reported that the Malayali actress has married Bhavinder Singh, a singer from Mumbai. The photos shared by Bhavinder Singh on his Instagram handle has gone viral. He has shared the photos with a caption ‘Throwback’.

It is hinted that the couple had married earlier. In the photos Amala Paul and Bhavinder Singh can be seen dressed as Rajasthani couples.

Amala has earlier in many interviews had revelaed about her best friend. Amala made this statement during the promotion of Aadai. Amala has said that he has shown that he can love without condition and that he has given up his job and career to make time for himself. But Amala did not reveal who the hero is. So fans are eager to know who he is.

But later it is came to know that Amala is dating Mumbai singer Bhavinder Singh. This is immediately after the pictures of the two were shared on social media. Neither Amala nor Bhavinder Singh responded to social media campaigns.

This is the second marriage of Amala. On June 12, 2014 she had married Tamil filmmaker A.L.Vijay. But on 2017 February they were legally divorced.