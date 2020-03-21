Coronavirus: International airport in India bars international flights

The Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport has barred all International flights for one week from March 22. The decision was taken to curb the spreading of coronavirus. Earlier the union government has banned the entry of international flights in India.

The Ministry of Health in India has informed that the Coronavirus cases in the country has rose to 258 on Saturday after 35 people tested positive for the global pandemic in various parts of the country. Friday witnessed the single-day jump with 63 new cases.

Among the 258 cases are 39 foreign nationals, including 17 from Italy, three from the Philippines, two from the UK, one each belonging to Canada, Indonesia and Singapore.