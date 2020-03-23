Coronavirus : This is the latest decision from UAE authorities to control the outbreak of Corona

United Arab Emirates Ministry of Health and Prevention and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority announced on Monday the closure of shopping centers, all commercial centers, and open markets, except for the fish, vegetables and meat markets in the country for two weeks in order to halt the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

In a statement, the authorities will limit restaurants to delivery services only.WAM added that the decision will take effect after 48 hours and will last for two weeks, subject to review and evaluation.

Grocery stores and pharmacies are excluded, subject to review and evaluation.Under the decision, restaurants will not be allowed to receive customers. Instead, their services will be limited to home deliveries only.