Coronavirus : This is what Mecca Government authorities done there to prevent the spread of Corona virus

Saudi Arabia recorded 119 new cases of the virus, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 511, the Health Ministry said.

Mecca Government authorities have closed down walking areas in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The city’s municipality said the measure is temporary and part of preventive measures aimed at curbing the spread of the virus.

On Sunday, the Saudi Health Ministry said that 72 among 119 new coronavirus infections were recorded in Mecca. Saudi Arabia has so far registered a total of 511 cases amid strict measures in the country to contain the spread of the highly contagious virus.

The kingdom has stepped up precautions against the virus in the past few days. A partial curfew goes into effect Monday across Saudi Arabia for three weeks, the latest step there to combat the COVID-19.

Saudi authorities have already halted the Umrah trips to Mecca and suspended international as well as domestic flights to the country among other steps.

Saudi Arabia has urged people to stay at home to help combat the highly contagious disease.