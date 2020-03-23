Love soaked vacation pictures of Malayalam actor with wife goes viral : See pics

“Just like wine gets sweeter as it gets older, you keep getting more and more beautiful with age. I fall a little more in love with you with each passing day”, this is the birthday message that Malayalam actor John Kokken wished his wife Pooja Ramachandran on her birthday.

John Kokken took to Twitter to post his sweet wishes to his wife.

Pooja Ramachandran celebrated her birthday on March 22. Pooja Ramachandran is a celebrated Video Jockey and actress.

She has acted in many films like ‘Kadhalil Sodhappuvadhu Yeppadi, Nanban, Pizza, Kanchana 2’ and others. Meanwhile, John Kokken was seen in features such as ‘Baahubali: The Beginning and K.G.F: Chapter 1’.

The couple celebrated the special day in Maldives.