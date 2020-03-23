These are the reasons by which UAE visit or residence visa could be rejected

Millions come to UAE from around the world every year. Be it as a tourist or to settle in the country as an expat, the number of visa applications received by UAE authorities every year is phenomenal.

Applying for a visit or work visa is a hassle-free process that requires you to fill an application form and provide the necessary documents – scanned copies of your passport, invitation letter from a host in UAE, return tickets (for tourist visa), among others.

These are the common reasons by which UAE visit or residence visa could be rejected :

1.A previous visa issued under your name

If you held a residence visa and left the country without cancelling it,a new visa would not get issued under your name.To fix the issue ,a public relations officer will need to go to the immigration deapartment to sort your papers out.

Another situation could be if you had a previously issued tourist visa but did not enter the country

If a company applies for a tourist or visit visa for you and before you enter the country,if you get a job offer.Your new employer will not be able to apply for your visa.

The PRO from the company that has issued your tourist visa needs to visit the immigration office with a copy of the issued visa and apply for the cancellation of visa.

The PRO of your new employer then needs to take that confirmation of visa cancellation to immigration and apply for a new employment visa.

Visa cancellation costs are around Dh 150 to Dh 180

2.Hand-written passports

Any passports with hand-written entries are not accepted by UAE authorities.

3.Passports issued more than 10 yeras ago

If your passport has a validity for more than 10 years,immigration officials might ask for additional documents like your birth certificate or other supporting documents.

4.Criminal records

Visa applicants with previous criminal offence,fraud or misconduct committed in the UAE may not get their visa approved.

5.Human error

Any typos in the name,pasport number or other deatails in the application will result in delay in approval,if not complete rejection of the application.

6. Unclear copies

If the copy of your passport ,your photograph or other documents are not clear,this can be delay for rejection.

7.Female, below 22,travelling alone

For women above the age of 18 but below 22,applying for a visit visa is subject to approval.This is because of UAE’s regulations to curb human trafficking.