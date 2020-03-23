These shops in UAE will be opened

Shops that sell essential items like medicines, vegetables and grocery will be opened in UAE. This was announced by the Ministry of Health and Prevention and the National Emergency and Crisis and Disasters Management Authority.The decision will take effect after 48 hours, and will be subject to review and re-assessment

The decision excludes pharmacies, and food retail outlets, including cooperative societies, grocery stores, and supermarkets, along with fish, meat and vegetables markets dealing with wholesalers.

Earlier on Monday, the The UAE government has ordered to close all commercial centers, and shopping malls along with fish, meat and vegetables markets for two weeks.

Under the decision, restaurants will not be allowed to receive customers. Instead, their services will be limited to home deliveries only.

