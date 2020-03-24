Bhumi Pednekar rises heat in social media: See pics

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar is rising heat on the social media through her latest photoshoot pictures.
Bhumi Pednekar ) is an Indian actress who appears in Hindi films. After working as an assistant casting director at Yash Raj Films for six years, Pednekar made her film debut as an overweight bride in the Yash Raj Films ‘s romantic comedy Dum Laga Ke Haisha released in 2015. The film earned her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut.
Bhumi Pednekar was seen as Vedika Tyagi in Pati, Patni Aur Woh, released on 6th December 2019 and in Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship with Vicky Kaushal that released on 21 February 2020.
TANN BUDHA HOTA HAI, MANN BUDHA NAHI HOTA #SAANDKIAANKH @tusharhiranandani thank you for your trust,faith and sheer brilliance in making this film. Love you mere bhai. @nidhiparmarhira for being the rock in our journey through thick and thin . You’re our mother hen. And @shooterdadiofficial @shooterdadi aap dono ki wajah se hum hain.Aapne hum sabko itna pyaar diya aur poori duniya ko umeed ki, kuch bhi hasil karna namumkin nahi.You are the best dadi and we love you The entire crew of SKA @rohitrchaturvedi , @sudhakaryakkanti , #ravisrivastava sir , @reliance.entertainment and all my Ad’s and assistants thank you for making this journey so beautiful ?? @shanoosharmarahihai did it baby @jiteshpillaai and the entire team and jury @filmfare thank you so much ?? And lastly my team @hmehta75 @yrf @sumanaghoshs @yashrajfilmstalent PG jayesh for your constant support 🙂 #filmfare2020 #bestactorcritics #gratitude
She will be seen in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare with Konkona Sen Sharma, scheduled for a release in 2020. She will also be seen as IAS Chanchal Singh Chauhan in Durgavati, an upcoming horror thriller film directed by G. Ashok, which is a remake of his own 2018 Telugu film Bhaagamathie.
