Bhumi Pednekar rises heat in social media: See pics

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar is rising heat on the social media through her latest photoshoot pictures.

Bhumi Pednekar ) is an Indian actress who appears in Hindi films. After working as an assistant casting director at Yash Raj Films for six years, Pednekar made her film debut as an overweight bride in the Yash Raj Films ‘s romantic comedy Dum Laga Ke Haisha released in 2015. The film earned her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut.

Bhumi Pednekar was seen as Vedika Tyagi in Pati, Patni Aur Woh, released on 6th December 2019 and in Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship with Vicky Kaushal that released on 21 February 2020.

She will be seen in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare with Konkona Sen Sharma, scheduled for a release in 2020. She will also be seen as IAS Chanchal Singh Chauhan in Durgavati, an upcoming horror thriller film directed by G. Ashok, which is a remake of his own 2018 Telugu film Bhaagamathie.