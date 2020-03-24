Coronavirus : Dubai Crown Prince shares a powerful Covid19 message to UAE residents

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, took to social media on Monday evening to give a powerful message to residents of UAE, asking everyone to ‘recognise the seriousness of the new reality’ and that the coronavirus is a ‘real threat to each one of us’.

The full statement:

‘Everyday, we see the global situation around COVID-19 worsening at an exponential pace. However, thanks to the tireless and incredible efforts of our emergency response team, we have managed to protect ourselves and our communities till date. Going forth, maintaining this status needs us all to urgently recognise the seriousness of the new reality we live in. We (Dubai) are not immune.

This pandemic is a very real threat to each and every one of us, our families and friends.The only way to guarantee that we safeguard the wellbeing of our loved ones is to ACT now, TOGETHER and WITHOUT exceptions. Stay Home.

Social Distancing is NOT a matter of choice. it is a critical DEMAND from every one of us, in order for our city and our society to remain safe. Remember that we are only as strong as our weakest link. We’re here for you, and trust that we can count on your commitment to act responsibly.

#STAYHOME’

Everyday, we see the global situation around COVID-19 worsening at an exponential pace. However, thanks to the tireless and incredible efforts of our emergency response team, we have managed to protect ourselves and our communities till date.

Everyday, we see the global situation around COVID-19 worsening at an exponential pace. However, thanks to the tireless and incredible efforts of our emergency response team, we have managed to protect ourselves and our communities till date. — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) March 23, 2020