Coronavirus : Dubai suspends Indian passport services

Indian passport services at all centres in Dubai and the Northern Emirates have been suspended. The Consulate General of Dubai tweeted an advisory confirming this on Tuesday.

The consulate said that the services will remain suspended until April 7.

“Any emergency case can be brought to the notice of the consulate via an email to passport.dubai@mea.gov.in with documents explaining the emergency,” the advisory said.

Consulate officials will revert within 24 hours, it added.