Coronavirus: Facebook, Instagram now reduce streaming quality in India

Facebook Inc on Tuesday announced reducing the quality of videos on its primary social networking site and Instagram — its photo sharing app — to ease the rising internet traffic from residential areas due to large work from home mandates amid rapidly spreading coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“To help alleviate any potential network congestion, we will temporarily reduce bit rates for videos on Facebook and Instagram in India. We are committed to working with our partners to manage any bandwidth constraints during this period of heavy demand, while also ensuring people are able to remain connected using Facebook apps and services during the COVID-19 pandemic,” a Facebook spokesperson said.

Last week, Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) took a note of rising internet demand and reached out to content streaming service providers to cooperate with telecom providers.

“The step is being taken to help our users and community handle bandwidth constraints and keep people in touch. We’re working hard to make sure our infrastructure remains fast, reliable, and stable during this period,” the Facebook spokesperson added.