Coronavirus : UAE launches new campaign to thank healthcare workers

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has launched an online campaign to thank healthcare workers in the UAE.

Taking to Twitter, Sheikh Mohammed invited everyone to thank doctors, nurses, paramedics and hospital administrators. Residents can express their gratitude with #ThankYouHeroes.

Sheikh Mohammed shared a video that showed the chaotic circumstances healthcare workers toil under. One scene showed a healthcare professional leaving his phone on a table as he rushes to assist an emergency case. A WhatsApp photo he received shows a girl celebrating her birthday captioned: “We wish you were here.” His reply – “Tell her that I miss her” – remained unsent.

Another scene shows a worker pasting a child’s drawing with the words “I love mummy” on her locker.

The video concludes with police officers, officials, residents and healthcare workers applauding.