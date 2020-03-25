Actress Katrina Kaif playing cricket with broom during quarantine,video goes viral : Watch Here

Actress Katrina Kaif shared a video, in which she can be seen standing with a broom in one hand as she swept the floor and her sister Isabelle Kaif can be heard saying, “We’re all doing our part.” Isabelle added, “Uh, those brooms also shed a little bit.” Katrina Kaif captioned her video, “Day 21 – One day at a time guys…We all gotta do our part…apparently Isabelle Kaif’s part is to give commentary and pro tips while seated. Gotta mix it up…This is seriously good exercise btw.” “Kuch der baad (Moments later)” read the video cutting into a scene, in which Katrina started virtually playing cricket with the broom as she swung it into the air. She used the hashtags “Stay home” and “Help out at home” on the post. Here’s the video we’re talking about: