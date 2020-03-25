Coronavirus: Dubai launches “AskDXBdoctor” campaign amid COVID19 outbreak

Dubai to launch a campaign entitled #AskDXBdoctor to increase the availability of credible health information on COVID-19 on the platform through an open dialogue with the public.

Tomorrow,Dubai Health Authority’s account on Twitter (@DHA_Dubai) will launch the campaign through a Tweet that includes the hashtag #AskDXBdoctor, inviting the public to ask questions to registered doctors in Dubai in both Arabic and English. Upon selecting the button that appears in the Tweet, people will be able to tweet with the hashtag #AskDXBdoctor and post a question about COVID-19, to which the authority will respond to.

Commenting on the partnership between Twitter and Dubai Health Authority, Abdullah Juma, Director of Institutional Marketing and Communications Department at the Dubai Health Authority, said: “Our collaboration with Twitter comes at a critical time. Dubai Health Authority has been focusing on reaching out to the community and providing them with reliable information about COVID-19 This platform provides another important channel to open dialogue between our doctors and the public in order to share reliable information about the virus and answer all COVID-19 related concerns.”

“This partnership serves as an important opportunity to increase social awareness about COVID-19. The Dubai Health Authority values this collaboration and the vital role Twitter plays as one of the most impactful global social media platforms especially in this difficult time,” he added.