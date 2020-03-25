Coronavirus : Dubai suspends ayurveda, homeopathy services

Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has instructed all health facilities in the emirate to temporarily suspend all alternative medicine services such as ayurveda, homeopathy, naturopathy, Chinese needles, herbal medicine, Greek medicine, etc. “until further notice”.

In a revised advisory circular issued to all hospitals and clinics, a copy of which Khaleej Times has studied, the healthcare provider also stated that “all cosmetic procedures performed in health facilities such as hair removal, botox, filler, face-lift, hair transplant will also be stopped, to prepare the country’s healthcare system to fight the new coronavirus”.

Stating that all non-urgent procedures/appointments will be suspended or postponed for the time being, the revised circular stated that: “Dental centres and clinics in health facilities are limited to receive only urgent cases such as acute dental pain, pus infections, injuries etc.”

Rest all other appointments, it stated, including physical therapy, chiropractor and osteopathy stand postponed, limiting it to the necessary cases according to the discretion of the treating physician such as (post-operative physical therapy etc.) that “do not negatively affect the patient’s health”.