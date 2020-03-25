Coronavirus : Huge fine, jail term for violating #StayHome initiative in UAE

UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday announced 50 new cases of the novel coronavirus, Covid-19, as well as the recovery of four people.These new cases were among individuals who had close contact with cases announced previously, as well as people who returned from abroad. The total number of confirmed cases in the UAE now stands at 248.

Dubai Police has repeatedly stressed the importance of residents fully complying with directives issued by authorities to safeguard public health.Non-compliance with safety measures will lead to imprisonment and/or a fine of between Dh200,000 and Dh1 million, the police said.

Earlier, the police had arrested a beach-goer for publishing a video showing himself visiting a local beach, in violation of instructions issued by the police and relevant authorities via social media.

The police have warned everyone to not violate local and federal laws, as well as instructions issued by security authorities, adding that anyone violating these measures will be held fully legally accountable.Dubai Police called on the public to follow clear instructions, laws and guidelines issued by official authorities, stressing that ignorance of these laws is unacceptable and anyone violating them are irresponsible.

“The law will strictly deal with anyone risking the security, safety and comfort of members of our society,” it affirmed.