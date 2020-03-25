Coronavirus : UAE reduces water and electricity bills

UAE cabinet chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, approved a series of decisions that benefit subscribers of the Federal Authority of Water and Electricity, and seeks to support retails, hotels and industrial sectors. The move is part of the UAE’s efforts to support businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cabinet approved a decision to reduce water and electricity bill of shopping malls, commercial shops, hotels, hotel apartments, and plants, by 20 percent for a period of 3 months starting from April 2020, with a total amount of Dh86 million.

These commercial and industrial facilities will also benefit from 6 months payment deferral of water and electricity connection’s installments, and 3 months freeze of service reconnection fines, which varies from Dh3000- Dh5000, starting from April; in addition to waive the 20 percent electricity connection’s administrative fees for the period of 3 months effective from April.