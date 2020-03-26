Coronavirus: All England Lawn Tennis Club announced its decision on Wimbledon

All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELT), the organizers of the Grand slam tournament Wimbledon has announced their decision on the major tennis tournament. AELT has announced that this year’s Wimbledon Championships could be postponed or cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The AELTC is continuing a detailed evaluation of all scenarios for The Championships 2020, including postponement and cancellation, as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.https://t.co/BjlPiyuTtf — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) March 25, 2020

The championship is scheduled to play on June 29-July 12. AELT announced that the championship will not be played behind closed doors. “The June 29-July 12 event will not be played behind closed doors and postponing the only Grand Slam grass court event until later in the year “is not without significant risk and difficulty”, said AELT in a statement.

Earlier French Open Tennis tournament has been postponed due to Covid-19.