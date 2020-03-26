Coronavirus : Here’s how to keep your laptop clean during COVID19 outbreak

How to clean and disinfect your laptop

#A recommended disinfectant that is also within HP cleaning guidelines is an alcohol solution consisting of 70 per cent isopropyl alcohol and 30 per cent water. Follow the steps below to use the recommended alcohol solution to clean high-touch, external surfaces on HP products:

#Wear disposable gloves made of latex (or nitrile gloves if you are latex-sensitive) when cleaning and disinfecting surfaces.

#Turn off the device and disconnect the AC power. Remove batteries from items like wireless keyboards. Never clean a product while it is powered on or plugged in.

#Disconnect any external devices.

#Moisten a microfiber cloth with a mixture of 70 per cent isopropyl alcohol and 30 per cent water. Do not use fibrous materials, such as paper towels or toilet paper. The cloth should be moist, but not dripping wet.

#Do not spray any liquids directly onto the product.

#Gently wipe the moistened cloth on the surfaces to be cleaned. Do not allow any moisture to drip into areas like keyboards, display panels or USB ports, as moisture entering the inside of an electronic product can cause extensive damage to the product.

#Start with the display (if applicable) and end with any flexible cables, like power, keyboard and USB cables.

#When cleaning a display screen, carefully wipe in one direction, moving from the top to the bottom.

#Ensure surfaces have completely air-dried before turning the device on after cleaning. No moisture should be visible on the surfaces of the product before it is powered on.

#Gloves should be discarded after each cleaning. Clean hands immediately after gloves are removed.