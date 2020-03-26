Latest NewsIndia

Coronavirus : Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan urges people to donate to Prime Minister’s relief fund

Mar 26, 2020, 02:23 pm IST
India's Shikhar Dhawan raises his bat to the crowd as he walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between India and Australia at The Oval in London on June 9, 2019. (Photo by Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has urged all citizens of the country to come forward and donate whatever they can to the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund, saying the need of the hour is to make a difference as India fights the COVID-19 pandemic with a 21-day nationwide lockdown.

“Hi everyone remember to stay indoors & take care of your family and yourself. I have done my bit and contributed to Prime Minister@narendramodi Ji’s National Relief Fund – https://pmnrf.gov.in/en/online-donation Encouraging all of you to help, so that together we can make a difference,” Dhawan said in a tweet with a video message in Hindi.

