Coronavirus : Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan urges people to donate to Prime Minister’s relief fund

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has urged all citizens of the country to come forward and donate whatever they can to the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund, saying the need of the hour is to make a difference as India fights the COVID-19 pandemic with a 21-day nationwide lockdown.

“Hi everyone remember to stay indoors & take care of your family and yourself. I have done my bit and contributed to Prime Minister@narendramodi Ji’s National Relief Fund – https://pmnrf.gov.in/en/online-donation Encouraging all of you to help, so that together we can make a difference,” Dhawan said in a tweet with a video message in Hindi.