Coronavirus : Residents clap, cheer for health aid workers from their balconies in Dubai

Dubai residents cheered and clapped from their balconies on Wednesday night in praise of healthcare workers working around the clock to help prevent the deadly coronavirus from spreading further.

In The Views and Greens area, videos showed dozens of people standing on their balconies or at their windows cheering and clapping.

The Dubai Media Office also shared a video of residents in Jumeriah Beach Residence applauding health care professionals.The UAE has reported 333 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

Citizens, residents, and tourists have all been encouraged to stay home unless necessary or for work reasons.

A #StayHome message is being displayed on the world’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa, in Arabic and English, while telecommunication companies incorporated the campaign into their displays on mobile phones.