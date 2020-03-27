Actress Monalisa shares her latest pics during corona lockdown : See Pics

Antara Biswas better known by her stage name Mona Lisa, is an Indian actress. She has done mostly Bhojpuri language films, and has also appeared in Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu language films. She was a contestant of Indian show Bigg Boss 10 in 2016 and is known portraying Mohana in Nazar.She is portraying Madhulika Chaudhary in Nazar 2 as of 2020.

In the latest photos shared by the Bhojpuri sensation on her official Instagram account, we see the diva dressed in a sexy blue dress with white polka dots and is reading a book. We see her lying down on her bed and relaxing as she spends time in self-isolation.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Monalisa wrote, Home Is A Shelter From Storms… All Sorts Of Storms … #self #quarantine with my best friend #book #stayhome #staysafe #homesweethome.”