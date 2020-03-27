Actress Monalisa shares her latest pics during corona lockdown : See Pics

Antara Biswas better known by her stage name Mona Lisa, is an Indian actress. She has done mostly Bhojpuri language films, and has also appeared in Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu language films. She was a contestant of Indian show Bigg Boss 10 in 2016 and is known portraying Mohana in Nazar.She is portraying Madhulika Chaudhary in Nazar 2 as of 2020.
In the latest photos shared by the Bhojpuri sensation on her official Instagram account, we see the diva dressed in a sexy blue dress with white polka dots and is reading a book. We see her lying down on her bed and relaxing as she spends time in self-isolation.
Sharing the photos on Instagram, Monalisa wrote, Home Is A Shelter From Storms… All Sorts Of Storms … #self #quarantine with my best friend #book #stayhome #staysafe #homesweethome.”
Amidst This Global Issue …. I Have A Reason To Smile , Laugh, Dance And Be Very Happy … Yes Friends We Are #3million #instagram #family Now…. Thank You So So Much For This Love …. But I Have A Request To You …. All My Friends… Please Be A Responsible Citizen … Please Stay At Home … And Save Yourselves And Others Too… We Have To fight #coronavirus …. Please Listen To Our Government’s Decision… This Is For Our Wellbeing And Our Life… Please Take This Matter Seriously ??…. #thankyou #friends #loveyouall #besafe #stayhomesavelives
