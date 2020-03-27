Actress Nora Fatehi’s latest photoshoot goes viral :See pics

A recent photoshoot of Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi has created a storm on social media.

Nora Fatehi is a Canadian dancer, model, actress and singer. She has mainly appeared in Hindi films. She has also starred in Malayalam and Telugu films.

Nora Fatehi comes from a Moroccan Canadian family, and was born and raised in Canada.

She made her film debut in the Bollywood film ‘Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans’. She gained popularity in Telugu cinema by doing item numbers in films like ‘Temper, Baahubali and Kick 2’ and has also starred in two Malayalam films, ‘Double Barrel and Kayamkulam Kochunni’.

In 2015, she was a contestant on the reality television show Bigg Boss 9 and was evicted on Day 84. In 2016, she participated in the reality television dance show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

She appeared in the Bollywood film Satyamev Jayate in which she was seen in the recreated version of the song “Dilbar” which crossed 20 million views on YouTube in the first 24 hours of its release, making it the first Hindi song to have garnered such numbers in India.

She also collaborated with the Moroccan hip-hop group Fnaïre to release an Arabic version of the Dilbar song.