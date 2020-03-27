Coronavirus : PM Modi calls Sheikh Mohamed to discuss efforts to combat Covid-19

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, participated in the G20 Extraordinary Virtual Leaders’ Summit on Thursday, headed by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia.

The summit discussed ways of coordinating global efforts and enhancing joint cooperation and solidarity to combat the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19), as well as reduce its humanitarian, health and economic impact on the entire world.

Sheikh Mohamed tweeted later that he also spoke to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi – after the summit – about bilateral ties and efforts to tackle the Covid-19 spread.

‘I received a phone call from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during which we discussed bilateral ties & efforts to tackle COVID-19, and limit its impact on public health and our economies. We stressed the importance of global solidarity and coordination in its containment.’

