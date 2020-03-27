Covid-19: Bahrain government makes important announcement

The Bahrain government has issued new directives to residents of the country amid the coronavirus outbreak. The new i instruction is a part the precautionary measures to combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) from the country.

The Bahrain government has banned gatherings of more than five individuals on roads, yards, beaches, parks and other public places. Violators will face a penalty stated in article 25 of the decree-law 5 of 1990 of civil defence of up to three years jail term or/and fined up to BD5000 .

The order was issued by Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and First Deputy Premier, Interior Minister General Shaikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa. The order was in line with the directives of the Executive Committee, chaired by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

The Interior Ministry called upon citizens and residents to follow the gathering ban measures to prevent the spreading of the virus for general safety. Legal steps will be taken against violators.