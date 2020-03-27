Malaika Arora  sizzles in semi-nude dress: See pics

Malaika Arora is one of the ‘hottest fashion icon’ in the Bollywood film industry. The actress who is in the age of mid-forties experiments with latest fashion.

As the entertainment industry is shut down due to the Covid- 19 pandemic, the actress can be sen experimenting with fashion outfits everyday. Her stylist, Maneka Harisinghani is busy sharing her ravishing pictures. Recently the actress has shared a picture of her wearing a stunning Atelier Zuhra creation.

Malaika Arora looked gorgeous in the semi-nude outfit. The diva further kept her look extremely simple. With subtle makeup, curled eyelashes, thick brows and red nails, Malaika preferred being chic while allowing her outfit to do all the talking.