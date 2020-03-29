These ‘sexy pictures’ of Deepika Padukone will blow your mind: See pics

These sexy and hot pictures of Deepika Padukone will drive you crazy. Your mind and senses will blown after seeing these pictures of the Bollywood actress.

Deepika Padukone is an Indian film actress and producer. She is one of the highest-paid actresses in India. She has won three Filmfare Awards. Time named her one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2018.

Deepika made her acting debut in 2006 as the title character of the Kannada film ‘Aishwarya’. Padukone then played a dual role opposite Shah Rukh Khan in her first Bollywood release, ‘Om Shanti Om’ in 2007, which won her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut.

Padukone is the chairperson of the Mumbai Academy of the Moving Image and is the founder of the Live Love Laugh Foundation, which creates awareness on mental health in India. Padukone is married to her frequent co-star Ranveer Singh.