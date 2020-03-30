Corona Lockdown: Adult content website Pornhub offers premium service for ‘free’

Several countries in the world are under lockdown to fight the spreading of deadly Covid-19 virus. And many companies in the world are coming up with different measures to encourage people to stay home.

Pornhub, the adult content website has also joined the queue .Pornhub has offered its premium subscription for free. Users can sign up on the special “stay home” landing page to enjoy premium for a whole month.

“With nearly one billion people in lockdown across the world because of the coronavirus pandemic, it’s important that we lend a hand and provide them with an enjoyable way to pass the time. We hope by expanding our offer of free Pornhub Premium worldwide, people have an extra incentive to stay home and flatten the curve”, said Corey Price, Vice President of Pornhub.

But Indians will not be able to get this offer as the service of the Pornhub are banned in India.