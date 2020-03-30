Salman Khan and family celebrates his nephew’s birthday amid lockdown: See pics

Ahil Sharma, the nephew of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan turned four on Monday. His producer uncle Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Khan’s husband, shared a few pictures from his birthday celebrations. The pictures show the whole Khan family .

“#HappyBirthday #Ahil #4yrs Wish you love laughter and happiness always @arpitakhansharma @aaysharma”, captioned Atul Agnihotri.

One of the pictures show Ahil in the arms of his actor father Aayush Sharma, who is seen making the kid feed a piece of cake to his Salman uncle. Other pictures show Ahil standing in front of his birthday cake with Aayush standing close to him.

His grandmother Salma Khan can also be seen clapping for him. There is also an picture of Arpita Khan holding her daughter Ayat in her arms, while posing for the camera alongside sister Alvira.

Salman and family seems to be spending their time together in quarantine at their farmhouse in Panvel.