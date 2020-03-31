Coronavirus : Actress Katrina Kaif donates a huge amount to PM CARES fund

To combat the Coronavirus crisis in the country, celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Guru Randhawa and others came forward and contributed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s PM CARES Fund. Now it’s Katrina Kaif, she took to her Instagram account to share that she will be donating to PM CARES Fund and Maharashtra’s CM Relief Fund which will be used to tackle the current situation.

She captioned the post, “I pledge to donate to the PM CARES fund and the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund Maharashtra. Heartbreaking to see the hardship and suffering this pandemic has unleashed in the world.”

Meanwhile, COVID-19 has brought the whole world to a standstill. As there is no cure for the disease, staying home and avoid getting infected is the only way to stay safe. And for the same, a 21-day lockdown has been imposed in the country recently.

On the work front, Katrina will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Sooryavanshi’ co-starring Akshay Kumar. The film was all set to release on March 24, however, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the release has been postponed.