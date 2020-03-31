Coronavirus : Death toll due to COVID19 crosses 11,000 in Italy

With a massive surge in the number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, Italy has reported more than 11,000 deaths due to COVID19. The country is on a lockdown since March 10. According to Minister of Health Roberto Speranza, the decision had been made earlier on Monday during the meeting of the government’s high-level Technical and Scientific Committee, Xinhua news agency reported.

“The evaluation was made to extend all containment measures until at least” April 12, Speranza said. “The government will take these steps.”

A day earlier, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte told Italians to prepare themselves for a “very long lockdown” that would be lifted gradually as the intensity of the outbreak in Italy weakens.

Italy was the first industrialized western country to issue a peacetime lockdown when it was announced on March 9. Under the terms of the lockdown, Italians are required to stay home aside from performing certain “vital” tasks, such as food shopping, medical visits, or trips to the pharmacy.

Since Italy’s move to shut down the country, several other countries in Europe and some states in the United States have followed suit.