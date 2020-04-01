Tennis: All England Club announces its decision on Wimbledon

The All England Club has announced its decision on Wimbledon tennis championship. All England Club has announced that the Grand Slam tournament was cancelled.

This is for the first time since World War II that the tournament was cancelled. Wimbledon has been held every year since 1946 after a six-year gap because of the war. Wimbledon was scheduled from June 29 to July 12.

It is with great regret that the AELTC has today decided that The Championships 2020 will be cancelled due to public health concerns linked to the coronavirus epidemic. The 134th Championships will instead be staged from 28 June to 11 July 2021.https://t.co/c0QV2ymGAt — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) April 1, 2020

“It is with great regret that the main board of the All England Club and the committee of management of the championships have today decided that The Championships 2020 will be cancelled due to public health concerns linked to the coronavirus epidemic. The 134th Championships will instead be staged from June 28 to July 11, 2021,” the AELTC said in a statement.

The French Open, to be originally held from May 24-June 7, too, has been postponed and rescheduled for September 20-October 4, soon after the US Open.