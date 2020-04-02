32 Covid positive cases in Andhra Pradesh alone on Thursday

’32 Covid positive cases were confirmed on Andhra Pradesh on Thursday’, the state medical department nodal officer Arja Srikanth announced. Srikanth talking to reporters said that 123 samples were tested from 10 am to 6 pm and 112 samples returned a Covid negative result.

However, 12 cases were tested after that which made today’s total toll to 32. With this jump, the total covid positive cases in the state had reached 143. The Central government had approved the setting up of two more labs for Corona testing in Andhra Pradesh.

Cases district wise: