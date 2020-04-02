Covid-19: Lockdown extended for two weeks

The lockdown announced to contain the spread of Covid-19 pandemic in the country was extended to two weeks in Pakistan. This was decided by Pakistan government. The Pakistan government has decided to to extend the ongoing lockdown for another two weeks until April 14.

Asad Umar, the Federal Minister for Planning and Development has announced this after a meeting of National Coordination Committee (NCC) on Covid-19. The announcement comes as the overall number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan has increased to 2,238 with 31 deaths.

Umar said the forum will soon meet again to decide whether to relax or increase the restrictions. He also informed that the Pakistani’s stranded overseas will be brought back to the country in a special Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight on April 4. In the first stage, Umar said, the international flights will resume from Islamabad airport followed by Karachi.

The passengers will be first tested and sent for quarantine to ensure they do not spread the coronavirus, he added.