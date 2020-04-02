DXB extends suspension of its operations

The parks and resorts owned by DXB Entertainments will be shut for more days. The DXB Entertainments has announced the extension of temporary suspension of its theme park.

The operator of Dubai Parks and Resorts had earlier announced suspension of its operations until March 31, 2020. DXB has also announced that it has decided to delay the opening of the Legoland Hotel from June 2020 to Q4 2020.

Mohamed Almulla, Managing Director and CEO, DXB Entertainments, said that they have taken the decision to extend the temporary suspension of operations in support of both local and global efforts to reduce the spread of Covid-19.