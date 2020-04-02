Football: UEFA announces its decision on Champions League, Europa League

The European football’s governing body, UEFA has postponed the Champions League and Europa League until further notice. The decision was took as the Covid-19 pandemic has sen spreading all over the world.

The final was scheduled for May 30 in Istanbul but the coronavirus pandemic forced the four remaining second-leg games on March 17-18 to be delayed indefinitely. UEFA said no decision has yet been made on finding a new date.

UEFA said the Europa League final, due on May 27 in Gdansk, Poland, and the Women’s Champions League final, scheduled for May 24 in Vienna, Austria, were also postponed. The Europa League is also frozen at the Round of 16 stage, with six of the eight first-leg games played. The Women’s Champions League was about to start the quarterfinals stage.