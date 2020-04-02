Gujarat deploys teachers to locate migrant workers

The industrial city of Surat has thousands of migrant workers stuck without food and basic necessities due to the flash lock-down. The biggest humanitarian crisis felt across India is the migrant labor exodus sparked by the daily wage workers walking hundreds of kilometers to reach their homelands, as they fear starvation without jobs in their host state.

Gujarat government deployed primary school teachers to extend essential food supplies and necessities to the migrant labor force. A group of teachers on Wednesday went to every house in Chacharavadi Vasna village near the Ahmedabad-Rajkot highway here in the industrial cluster of Changador. After surveying the village, the teachers found 14 families of migrant laborers hailing from different federal states.

The Gujarat state administration had made clear their policy that migrant workers working in factories and companies should be cared for by their company owners. Vendors selling food items outside factories and who find a daily job through other means will be enlisted for government care programs.