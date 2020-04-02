Teacher arrested for having sex with 17-year-old boy after video circulates

A recently dismissed English teacher who was living in Ohio has been arrested by Indiana investigators, who allege she seduced one of her prior students last fall.

According to online records obtained by PEOPLE, Erin Orban, 24, moved from Indiana to Tipp City, Ohio, where she was arrested Tuesday morning on felony child seduction and felony official misconduct charges.

Police in Elwood, Indiana, started investigating Orban months ago, after a video allegedly showing her having sexual intercourse with the 17-year-old student started circulating around Elwood High School, where she worked.

According to online records, a student at the school allegedly confronted Orban about the video, and told police the teacher would “only smile at him and casually tell him to stop.”

The student also told police the alleged victim was always “real flirty” with Orban, and would allegedly make inappropriate comments to her during classes.

Investigators spoke with several students and school district staffers as part of their probe, and learned Orban had been seen outside of school with the alleged victim.

According to police, Orban and the teen allegedly had sex multiple times last fall. Police further allege she sent the student about 150 messages through a social media app and offered to take him to professional basketball games.