UAE authority announces closure of these centers

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced that its customers happiness centres and centres it jointly operates with Dubai Municipality and other service providers will be closed from Sunday. The decision to close the centers was taken after National sterilisation prgramme was extended.

RTA urged all its customers and citizens to use online platforms to avail its services.

Earlier the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai has extended sterilisation operations to 24 hours a day for a renewable period of two weeks, starting from Saturday evening. The programme was extended to contain the spread of Covid-19 pandemic in the emirate.