Covid positive cases soars to 12.75 lakh, World cross-fingered on figures

The count of those infected with Sars-nCov-2 virus crossed 12,74022 on Sunday and epidemiologists are of the opinion that the pandemic has not yet reached its peak point.

69468 people had lost the battle to the virus as of Sunday and 939721 are still under treatment.Close to 5 million people are struggling to suck in a pint of breath with the help of ventilators as per WHO reports.

Japanese PM Shinzo Abe is facing widespread criticism for his sloth handling of the Covid crisis. Abe government is hesitant to announce a lock-down and the island nation reported 85 deaths as per the State media.3,684 are tested Covid positive in the pacific ocean archipelago.

The US reported 9,618 deaths on Sunday, adding 1200 just within 24 hours. Close to 4 lakh are tested positive in the US. Spain reported 12,641 deaths and Italy 15,887 on Sunday.