Prime Minister makes 5 requests to BJP workers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made five requests to all BJP workers in the country. Prime Minister put his requests before the party workers on the 40th foundation day of BJP. He urged to all BJP workers to strengthen country’s war against the coronavirus pandemic.

The Prime Minister in a video address to BJP workers asked to provide foods, masks to the needy. He also asked BJP activists to go ahead with ‘thank you campaign’.PM also advised BJP members to inform people about ‘Arogya Sethu’ mobile app. he also asked the party workers to to make donation to PM-CARES fund.

“The party has given a broad template to carry out this campaign that we need to ask families to write a letter of appreciation for five different sections of workers and reach out to them in polling booths,” he said. They are doctors and nurses in their areas, sanitation workers, police personnel, bank and post office workers and other government employees engaged in carrying out essential services.

PM encouraged workers to inform people about and download Aarogya Setu, a mobile application that has been developed to fight the coronavirus disease, and said it can play an important role in curbing infection in the long term.

“Every BJP workers must help. We need to motivate 40 people to donate towards the fund as well,” the PM said.

Prime Minister stressed on the usage of masks, discipline and social distancing to make sure everyone is safe in the fight against the coronavirus disease.