Coronavirus : Chinese people face harassment, racial attacks for spreading COVID19

The number COVID19 cases around the world nears 1.3 million as the global number confirmed to have died hits 74,798, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. In all, 271,013 people are confirmed to have recovered after contracting the Chinese virus.

A newspaper in Sydney published a story where a white man was reported to be shouting “Death to communism … You all have sent 5 million people all over the world and spread this disease deliberately.” He followed his attack at Chinese people by hurling racial abuses at them.

He also threatened to kill the Chinese secretary and followed to say that he will “put a bullet on the head of the Chinese leader.”

In another instance, two Australian sisters of Vietnamese origin were racially abused by two local girls on the streets. They spat on the Vietnamese girls after assuming them to be Chinese. According to local media, they have been arrested and the police have registered a case against them.

After that, in Melbourne Metro, two Chinese people were attacked by a lady and her daughter. They punched one of them in the face and hurled abuses at them.

Another case being reported happened on the streets of Queensland, where a South Korean woman was attacked by a group of men. The group judged them on the basis of their look and assumed that they were from China. As per local media, a miscreant had also written “Death to dog eaters” on the walls in the city.