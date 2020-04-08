Actress Hina Khan shares a tutorial on making reusable masks : Watch Video

Actress Hina Khan shared a tutorial video on how to make home-made, reusable masks. Considering that there is already a dearth of masks and other equipment required for doctors and nurses, a home-made mask would certainly be helpful. In a video post shared by the Hacked actress, she takes us through a step by step guide of mask making at home.

Sharing the video, Hina wrote, “So here is my attempt to teach some simple measures of how to make a mask at home. I tried to make the process and the masks, both as interesting as possible for you guys and hope it will encourage a lot of you to make one for yourself.” In the video, Khan takes us through a detailed process of sewing a mask from fabrics easily available at home.