Coronavirus : 14-month-old toddler dies of COVID-19

A 14-month-old baby boy in Jamnagar district of Gujarat on Tuesday evening died due to multiple organ failure after testing positive for the deadly coronavirus infection.

The toddler belonged to a family of migrant labourers and had no recent travel history. He was admitted to a government hospital in Jamnagar in critical condition

The boy had tested positive for the contagious disease two days ago, and was kept on ventilator support. He eventually died due to multiple organ failure becoming the youngest death in the Gujarat, officials stated.