Coronavirus : Eight members of family test positive for COVID19 after contact with Tablighi Jamaat attendee

Eight members of a family have tested positive in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh as they came in contact with an infected member who attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi last month. The attendee & his mother have died due to the disease.

The number of reported covid-19 cases in India rose 34 percent over the past two days to 4789, data from the ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) published last evening showed. This is a slower increase compared to the previous 48 hours, when the reported case count rose 40 percent to 3577. Data aggregated from state government officials suggest that the case count breached the 5000 mark by late evening yesterday