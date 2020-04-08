Coronavirus : Popular actress tests positive for Covid-19

Actress Puteri Aishah, best known for her work in the critically-acclaimed film Pulang, has tested positive for Covid-19.

The announcement was made on her manager Iman Tang’s Instagram account on April 7, about an hour after she got her test results. He also told Harian Metro she did not show any symptoms.

The 25-year-old flew to Inverness, Scotland to film an upcoming 26-episode local drama series, Demi, on March 9, before the movement control order (MCO) by the Malaysian government took effect. She flew home on March 31.

The 18-member production crew of Demi including Puteri Aishah has been observing the mandatory 14-day self-quarantine upon their return. On April 4, one crew member tested positive for Covid-19.

Other crew members who have since tested positive include the series’ director Rahila Ali.