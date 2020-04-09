Sania Mirza’s sister Anam Mirza shares her wedding celebration video on Instagram : Watch Here

Sania Mirza’s sister Anam Mirza married former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin’s son Asaduddin in a traditional ceremony on December 11 last year.Anam shared a throwback video on Instagram and the internet is delighted with it. The clip is from Anam’s wedding celebrations and appears to offer a glimpse of the sangeet rehearsals.

Anam’s behind-the-scenes video shows a big group of family and friends, practicing a dance step to Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 4 song Bala. “Everyone missing this madness comment with an (emoji). #AbBasAnamHi , MAJOR MISSING,” Anam said in the caption of her post.