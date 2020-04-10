Christians denied rations in Pakistan amidst coronavirus crisis : Watch Video

According to the reports, the religious minorities, especially Hindus and Christians, are facing extreme discrimination in Pakistan during the ongoing global pandemic coronavirus crisis. It is being alleged Hindus and Christian minorities are not being given food supplies by authorities, claiming that they are meant for the Muslims.

In one such incident, while distributing ration to needy people in Karachi’s Korangi area, inhabitant Christians were allegedly forced to recite “Kalma Tayyaba” as a pre-condition to get ration from the local administration. As they refused, the Christians were denied the required essentials.

“Kalma Tayyaba” is the basic tenet of Islam. Reciting the holy verse is mandatory for Muslims and anyone embracing or being converted to Islam recites Kalma Tayyaba.

“They did not give us ration and said that you will get ration only after you will chant ‘La Ilaha Il-Allah Muhammadur Rasul Allah’. We told them that we will not chant. They denied us ration and asked us to leave,” said a Christian woman.